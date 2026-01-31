Updated 31 January 2026 at 19:43 IST
Disturbing Pics Show Ex-Prince Andrew On All Fours Crouching Over Woman | Epstein Files
Freshly-released documents from the Epstein files have put the disgraced former Prince of UK, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, into spotlight once again. Disturbing pictures released by the DOJ showed Andrew on all fours crouching over a woman.
Washington DC: Freshly-released documents from the Epstein files have put the disgraced former Prince of UK, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, into spotlight once again. The files have been released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, in which several high-profile clients are allegedly involved in the exploitation of minor girls.
Disturbing pictures released by the DOJ showed Andrew on all fours crouching over a woman.
The records also showed that disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein offered a "trustworthy" Russian friend to Andrew. A couple of e-mails shared by DOJ from the year 2010 showed a conversation between Epstein and Andrew, whose email account was called 'The Duke'.
In one of the mails, Epstein told Andrew, "I have a friend who i think you might enjoy having dinner with, her name i s----- she will be [in] london 20-24." Andrew said that he would be "delighted" to meet her. He also asked, "Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?" In response, Epstein wrote, “she 26, russian, clevere beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”
