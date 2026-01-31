Disturbing Pics Show Ex-Prince Andrew On All Fours Crouching Over Woman | Epstein Files

Washington DC: Freshly-released documents from the Epstein files have put the disgraced former Prince of UK, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, into spotlight once again. The files have been released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, in which several high-profile clients are allegedly involved in the exploitation of minor girls.

In one of the mails, Epstein told Andrew, "I have a friend who i think you might enjoy having dinner with, her name i s----- she will be [in] london 20-24." Andrew said that he would be "delighted" to meet her. He also asked, "Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?" In response, Epstein wrote, “she 26, russian, clevere beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”