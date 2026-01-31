Trump Forced Minor Girl To Perform Oral Sex | Bombshell Claim In Epstein Files

Washington DC : Freshly-released documents from the Epstein files have shed more light on the involvement of US President Donald Trump in the Epstein sex scandal. While Trump has repeatedly tried to downplay his friendship with paedophile and disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein, records released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) seem to suggest otherwise.

According to a claim made in an FBI file, Trump forced a minor girl to perform oral sex. The record read, “an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 25 years ago in NJ [New Jersey]. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred and that the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.”