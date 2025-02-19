DOGE Chief Elon Musk Flaunts 'Tech Support' T-Shirt in His First Joint Interview With Donald Trump

Washington: Showing his commitment to Doanld Trump and to making the United States 'Great' again, DOGE Chief Elon Musk in his first joint interview with the President flaunted his 'tech support' t-shirt. The duo discussed various issues including Musk's role as an advisor to the President and the White House's stance on his influence.

In an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity, the Musk-Trump bromance hit a new high where they were full of praise for each other.

Speaking about his relationship with Trump, Musk said he loves the President and that Trump is a ‘good man’.

"I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media. It's truly outrageous. And I've spent--at this point, spent a lot of time with the president. And not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong."

Meanwhile, Trump on his relationship with Musk said, "I respect him. I've always respected him. I never knew that he was right on certain things. And I'm usually pretty good at this stuff. He did Starlink. He did things that were so advanced that nobody knew what the hell they were."

Role of Musk-Led DOGE

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by Elon Musk, is expected to attempt to ‘try and get a trillion dollars out of the deficit’. Trump said, “I think he's going to find a trillion dollars” and that it will only be a “small shortage of fraud, waste and abuse really in government spending.” Trump also praised Musk's agility and efficiency in the execution of executive orders - “He gets the executive order done. There used to be signed executive orders, but no work got done. He and his genius team make sure they are executed.”

Musk said, "One of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out. And this is a very important thing, because the president is the elected representative of the people. So it's representing the will of the people. And if the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then what we live in is a bureaucracy and not a democracy."

Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

On the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, that happened not once but many times, Musk acknowledged and praised the US President's bravery in the face of threat. He went on to say, “Well, I mean, -- this is how you know someone's true character because everyone can say they're brave, but the president was actually shot. Okay? Courage under fire. Fight, fight, fight! Blood streaming down the face. That's true courage. You can't fake that.”

Elon Musk President Trump's Tech Support

Calling himself the tech-support for the President, Musk said, "I'm here to provide the president with technology support." "I'm a technologist, and I try to make technologies that-- improve the world and make life better... I'm here to provide the President with technology support... It's a very important thing, because the president will make these executive orders, which are very sensible and good for the country, but then they don't get implemented," he added.