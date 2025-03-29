‘DOGE Is Lightning Fast For Govt Standards But…’: Elon Musk

Washington: Billionaire techie Elon Musk believes that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which he is heading is not working at a pace he’s used to but is moving lightning fast in the context of the government.

During an interview with Fox News, Musk was asked whether he was satisfied with the speed at which they are making changes. He said, “I think in the context of government, we are moving like lightning. But in the context of what I'm used to moving, it's slower than I would like.”

Musk mentioned that while DOGE may seem fast compared to the typically slow pace of government operations, it is not moving as quickly as he prefers. "So, it feels like incredibly fast action by government standards, but it's slower than I like," he added.

He also spoke about ongoing efforts to improve government efficiency, he called the process "painful homework." Musk mentioned that they are working to reconcile various government databases, which currently do not communicate with each other, to eliminate waste and streamline operations.

“We are making progress, though it feels like painful homework as we work to reconcile all government databases to eliminate waste,” he said.

"These databases don’t talk to each other, and that’s the problem. But we have to reconcile them to improve the efficiency of the government," Musk added.

Pentagon Loses

When asked about addressing budget cuts at the Pentagon, Musk disclosed that the US Department of Defense loses $20-30 billion annually without knowing where the money goes. He described the situation as "crazy," stating, “The Pentagon has not passed any order in a very long time. It sounds crazy, but they lose $20-30 billion every year, and they literally don’t know where it went.”