DOGE’s Days Numbered? Trump Suggests Musk Will Return to Tesla

Elon Musk’s time as a senior White House adviser may soon come to an end, as President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that the billionaire entrepreneur might return to running his companies full-time. This also raises questions about the future of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk’s controversial initiative that has slashed government jobs and attempted to eliminate multiple federal agencies.

Speaking at the White House during a signing ceremony for an executive order on concert ticket resellers, Trump acknowledged Musk’s contributions but hinted that his government role could be wrapping up.

“I think he’s amazing, but I also think he’s got a big company to run, and so at some point, he’s going to be going back,” Trump said. “He wants to. I’d keep him as long as I could keep him.”

Musk, who is serving as a temporary government employee, is officially limited to 130 days in his White House role. That period would end in May. However, according to a report from Politico, a White House official previously stated there was no fixed end date for Musk’s tenure, saying he was “here to stay.”

DOGE’s Impact and Controversy

Since taking on the role, Musk has aggressively pushed to shrink the federal workforce, overseeing layoffs of tens of thousands of employees. He has also targeted agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development and the United States Institute of Peace for elimination.

While Musk and his supporters argue that these cuts are necessary to reduce government spending, the initiative has faced significant backlash. A recent Quinnipiac poll found that more than half of voters believe DOGE is harming the country.

Despite the criticism, Trump defended the initiative’s impact, saying that Cabinet members and agency heads have learned valuable lessons. “There will be a point at which the secretaries will be able to do this work,” he said, implying that DOGE’s influence would continue even if Musk departs.

Tesla’s Struggles and Musk’s Future

As Musk’s government role faces uncertainty, his electric car company, Tesla, is also experiencing challenges. Sales of Tesla vehicles are plummeting globally, and the company’s stock price has dropped 36% in the first quarter. Some analysts believe Musk’s highly political and controversial actions have hurt the brand’s appeal among consumers.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Musk suggested that DOGE’s mission could be accomplished by the time his 130-day tenure expires.

“I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars within that time frame,” Musk said.

What’s Next?