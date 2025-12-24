DOJ Terms Jeffrey Epstein’s Letter to Larry Nassar ‘Fake’ in Latest 30,000 Pages Document Dump

New Delhi: The US Justice Department on Tuesday released 30,000 more pages of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while noting that some of these documents contain "untrue" claims made against President Donald Trump.

Taking to X, DOJ wrote, "The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already. Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein's victims."

One of the documents released in the latest batch of files related to Epstein included a disturbing handwritten letter he attempted to send shortly before his death in federal custody in 2019. The letter however never reached its receipent- Larry Nassar, and was and later found returned to sender inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Manhattan.

The letter has resurfaced amid a fresh release of thousands of Epstein-related documents mandated by Congress.

Hours after the latest release, Department of Justice, while mentioning about a document making a crude reference to Donald Trump- purportedly written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar, who is serving a life sentence for abusing hundreds of girls- said is fake.

In a statement, the department said, "This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual. Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law."

As per the agency, the FBI concluded that the writing does not appear to match Epstein's and that it was postmarked three days after Epstein's death out of Northern Virginia. Epstein at the time of his death was incarcerated in a New York jail. It also did not include his inmate number as required for outgoing mail.

The card, which was a part of some 30,000 pages of documents released to the public, featured an image of a couple holding hands across a table and says in a handwritten note that "our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls."

However, there have been no allegations in the Justice Department disclosures of Epstein's files that Trump committed any crime.

Nassar, who served as Olympic gymnasts’ team doctor for 18 years, was sentenced in 2017 to 60 years in federal prison for possessing child sex abuse material, and in 2018 received two Michigan sentences totaling up to 300 years for molesting gymnasts under his care.