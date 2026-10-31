'Don't Have Any Problem Between Us': Friends From Russia, Ukraine Participate in Simhastha Kumbh in Nashik

Nashik, Maharashtra: The Simhastha Kumbh in Nashik has brought together two friends, from Russia and Ukraine respectively, which are currently at war with each other.

The two tourists told ANI that they were friends and that the war between the two nations did not affect their personal relations.

Ukrainian tourist said, “My name is Serge, I'm from Ukraine… just travelling around India and seeing this beautiful country. It's something interesting, very beautiful. I'm here with my friend; he's from Russia. We're travelling together. Between our countries, it's a bit of a problem, but we are here in India, so we don't have any problem.”

His Russian friend did not comment on the politics of the war, but noted that they have been friends for a long time.

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“We are friends for a long time and if you want to ask a political question, ask somebody else,” he said.

Describing his experience at the Simhastha Kumbh, he said, “I mostly like the city itself. The city itself has a good historical city centre, a lot of interesting colourful buildings. I like the city of Nashik... We came mostly in the evening and saw the fires on the river, and as maybe an Indian journalist told me, it will be just the opening ceremony and the President will turn up (unfurl) the flag and then at evening people put some fires on the river. I guess that part will be more interesting because now it's just many people going in one direction; a lot of people go in the other direction.”

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President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Dhwaj Stambh Pujan, Dhawaja Pujan and Dhwajarohan ceremony of Simhastha Maha Kumbh in Nashik. She will also address a public programme on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that last night, Russian “shaheds” struck a combined heat and power plant in Kyiv, and four electrical substations in the Dnipro region were hit.