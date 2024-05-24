Advertisement

London: A funny video is going viral on social media where an Indian tourist can be seen shoved away by Royal cavalry horse in United kingdom.

A woman in the United Kingdom had an unexpected encounter when a Royal King's Guard horse shoved her away while she posed for a photo outside the Royal Palace London.

Advertisement

The incident was captured on camera and has now gone viral on social media. The woman in the video appears to be of Indian from her attire.

In the viral video we can see how a woman who wanted a picture with Royal Guard came closer to the horse and kept her hand over it, while other tourists were waiting for their turn.

Advertisement

As woman touched its neck, the horse immediately shoved her away with her nose, this all happened so sudden that the woman in the frame could not get a chance to react and fell few steps back leaning on the wall.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Advertisement

I know I shouldn’t laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/tcqKNFZs6P — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_)

Ever since the video has gone viral on social media the netizens are reacting and taking a witty jibe at woman's situation.

Advertisement

One user wrote, ‘No one is allowed to touch the Royal King's Guard, even the horses.’

Another user wrote, ‘Don't touch, how hard is it, admire take some pics respectfully, move on.’

Advertisement

screengrab of comment section

One more user says, ‘The Royal Guard Horses do not like to be touched or petted. They like people to keep their distance. I believe there are even signs that say "Do not get near or touch the horses." Given where on her body, the horse shoved her with its nose, she should be glad she was not bitten.’



