Trump Backs Netanyahu Ahead of Israel Elections

Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong public endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, praising him as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and urging Israeli voters to re-elect him.

In a lengthy statement addressed “To the Great People of Israel,” Trump described Netanyahu as an “even greater Partner for Peace” in confronting Iran, citing the Islamic Republic’s longstanding slogans of “Death to Israel, Death to America” and threats to destroy the “Little Satan” and “Big Satan.”

Trump claimed Iran has been “systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially,” and warned that without Netanyahu’s leadership, the United States might be forced to confront the threat itself—something he said he is “not inclined to do.”

“Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel itself,” Trump wrote.

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“Despite all of that, he has endured and, in fact, he has thrived!”

He concluded with a full endorsement: “Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel. BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

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