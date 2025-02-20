Donald Trump Calls Zelenskyy A 'Dictator Without Elections'. Is It The Endgame For Ukrainian Leader?

Washington: US President Donald Trump, hours after he blamed Ukrainian counterpart for starting war with Russia, doubled down his hammer on Zelenskyy calling him a ‘dictator without elections’. Trump, who kickstarted negotiations with Russia and Ukraine almost a week ago, hinted that the Ukrainian President was trying to delay the peace talks and wanted his ‘gravy train’ to continue.

Using strong words against his Ukrainian counterpart, President Trump took to Truth Social and accused Zelenskyy of tricking America – under the Joe Biden administration – into spending billions of dollars in a war which couldn't be won and should have never started.

Trump calls Zelenskyy a dictator without elections

President Trump accused Zelenskyy of refusing to conduct elections in the country knowing that his approval rating is low in the polls and further went on to say that he's a dictator without elections.

“… Zelenskyy refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a country left," Truth said in a long post on Truth Social.

Trump confident of negotiating Ukraine war

Giving warning to Zelenskyy to move fast on negotiations, Trump said that he's successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do.

“Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his country is shattered, and millions have unnecessarily died – and so it continues,” the President said.

Trump moves fast to end Ukraine war

Moving fast to start negotiations to end the three-year-old war between Russia-Ukraine within weeks of his Presidency, Trump, a week ago, held long talks with both his counterparts – Putin and Zelenskyy – who agreed with his thought of ending the conflict.

Post his conversation with Zelenskyy on February 12, the Ukrainian President met Vice President JD Vance in Munich on the sidelines of a security conference.

During the meeting Zelenskyy told Vance that he would not accept any deal on ending the war if everything would go according to Russia and also demanded security guarantees for his country.

On Wednesday, US and Russian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia Riyadh and agreed to ending war in Ukraine and improving bilateral relations.

In an interview with The Associated Press, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two sides agreed broadly to pursue three goals:

To restore staffing at their respective embassies in Washington and Moscow

To create a high-level team to support Ukraine peace talks and to explore closer relations and economic cooperation.