Trump Calls Zelenskyy A Comedian & Swindler Asking Him to Quit, Piling on Pressure for Snap Polls in Ukraine

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday shredded Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a ‘swindler’ who tricked America into spending billions of dollars in a war which couldn't be won and should have never started. Trump called Zelenskyy a ‘dictator without elections’ who has done a terrible job as his country is shattered and millions have unnecessarily died. He warned the Ukrainian counterpart to move fast on negotiation deal with Russia else he's not going to have a country left to run.

Trump's strong words against Zelenskyy have come after he blamed him earlier for starting a war Russia knowing he couldn't have ever won it and should have struck a deal even before it had started.

Zelenskyy is a swindler, tricked America into spending billions of dollars

Taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a war that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the US and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle.”

“The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t sleepy Joe Biden demand equalisation, in that this war is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful ocean as separation,” the US President said.

Trump calls Zelenskyy a dictator without elections

Coming hard on Zelenskyy, Trump called Zelenskyy a ‘dictator without elections’ who refuses to go to elections because his approval rating is low in polls.

Trump says, “On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

Successfully negotiating Ukraine war, says Trump

Giving an ultimatum to Zelenskyy to move fast on peace talks, Trump reaffirmed that his administration is successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do.

“Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his country is shattered, and millions have unnecessarily died – and so it continues," Trump sad.