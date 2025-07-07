Donald Trump Escalates Trade War on Emerging Powers, Warns ‘Anti-American’ BRICS-Aligned Nations of 10% Tariff Hike With ‘No Exceptions’

In another new controversial move, US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping new tariff policy. On late Sunday, he declared that any country aligning with what he called the ‘anti-American policies of BRICS’ will face an additional 10 per cent tariff on exports to the United States.

“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

Tariff Warning Comes as BRICS Summit Kicks Off in Brazil

This announcement came at a time when the leaders of the BRICS gathered in Rio de Janeiro for their 17th annual summit. The BRICS alliance, originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.

Trump’s recent tariff warning remarks is believed to be aimed at this expanded version of BRICS, which is getting increasingly vocal about challenging US economic influence.

Trump Escalates Economic Pressure on BRICS-Linked Nations

Without naming specific nations, Trump warned the countries expanding their diplomatic or economic ties with the Global South bloc. The BRICS alliance has openly criticised US trade policies at the summit. It has calling Trump’s tariffs ‘indiscriminate’.

BRICS Joint Statement (Source: X)

“The proliferation of trade-restrictive actions, whether in the form of indiscriminate rising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, or protectionism under the guise of environmental objectives, threatens to further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities,” the BRICS statement read.

In another Truth Social post, the US President confirmed that his administration will begin sending letters to foreign governments on Monday, outlining new tariff structures and any country-specific trade agreements impacted by the policy shift.