‘Donald Trump From Dreamland’: Tehran Mocks US President’s Victory Claims As ‘Detached From Reality', Cites ‘History of Lying’

New Delhi: As US President Donald Trump addressed the escalating war in West Asia on Thursday, the latest amid series of hostilities against Iran that began in late February, Tehran issued a scathing formal response, ridiculing the President’s remarks.

Amid a backdrop of intensifying hostilities, Tehran dismissed President Trump’s victory claims, sarcastically noting that the U.S. has now ‘defeated Iran for the 23,456,736th time.’

Continuing its mockery of the U.S. President, Iran compared Trump to a version of himself ‘from dreamland.’

These remarks followed President Trump’s victory claims regarding Operation Epic Fury, in which he asserted that the U.S. military has achieved 'swift, decisive, and overwhelming victories' since hostilities began in late February.

Advertisement

Trump's Key Speech

Notably, the response followed a major address by President Trump on the ongoing war, in which he stated that the U.S. military was nearing the completion of its mission while simultaneously threatening to ‘bomb the Islamic Republic back to the Stone Age.'

Trump further asserted that the U.S. had dismantled Iran's navy and air force while crippling its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, vowing to hit the nation “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks.

Advertisement

These claims, however, were met with swift derision from Tehran, which stated that the remarks prove Trump is living in a “wonderland.”

In a scathing rebuttal, Iranian officials added that in his "usual style of bold claims and self-praise," Trump had falsely declared the United States is “winning more than ever before.”

'History of lying'

Escalating its rhetoric, Iranian media noted that Trump has a "history of lying and bluffing." The reports highlighted the stark shift in his stance, moving from promises that "help is on the way" to recent threats of "bringing them back to the Stone Age."

Delivering his address to the nation, Trump had also expressed gratitude to key regional allies in West Asia while addressing rising tensions and economic concerns amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Speaking in an offical address to the nation from the White House, Trump said, " I want to thank our allies in the Middle East, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain. They've been great, and we will not let them get hurt or fail in any way, shape or form," underscoring continued US support for its partners in the region.

Tehran quickly dismissed the claims, asserting that "evidence on the ground suggests otherwise."

Iran launches more missiles

Moments after US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's missile programme had been destroyed following the US-Israeli military action against the Islamic Republic for the past month, Iran launched a wave of missiles toward Israel on Thursday. The Israeli military confirmed that air defenses were actively intercepting the threat as sirens blared across northern Israel.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the IDF said.

Iran mocking continues

In a pointed critique of the U.S. administration, Iranian media addressed the public directly, asking: "Dear Americans, how does it feel to have a president so detached from reality?"

US War Secy attacked

Furthermore, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai slammed US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his reiterating US President Donald Trump's remark during the latter's address to the nation, where he stated that Iran would be hit so hard that it would go "back to the Stone Age".

In a post on X, sharing a screengrab of Hegseth's "stone age" remark, the Iranian consulate questioned Washington's agenda over their military action against the Islamic Republic, noting that earlier the stance was to make Iran "Great Again", which now shifted.

The consulate further stated that civilisations that originated since the Achaemenid Empire back in 550 BC, are already great.

"They said Iran needed to be 'Great Again.' Now suddenly the goalpost is... the Stone Age? Funny thing... civilizations that go back to empires like the Achaemenids don't really do 'again.' They just are," the consulate stated in the post.

Pezeshkian to US People

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had on Wednesday has urged people in the United States to look beyond “a flood of distortions and manufactured narratives” and ask whose interests are being served by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

In an open letter addressed to the US public and shared by Iran’s state-run broadcaster PressTV, Pezeshkian on Wednesday questioned whether President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy is “truly among the priorities of the US government today”.

“Exactly which of the American people’s interests are truly being served by this war?” the Iranian leader wrote.

“Does the massacre of innocent children, the destruction of cancer-treatment pharmaceutical facilities, or boasting about bombing a country ‘back to the stone ages’ serve any purpose other than further damaging the United States’ global standing?”

Feb 28 strikes