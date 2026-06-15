Donald Trump Had No Choice? Tehran Claims US-Iran War Victory After Truce Announcement, Says 'US Forced To Sign Peace Deal'

The state media of Iran has claimed that the United States was ‘forced’ to sign a memorandum to end the war with the Islamic Republic and its allies, portraying the agreement as a victory for Tehran and the so-called ‘Resistance Front’. Speaking on state broadcaster IRINN early Monday, a news reader said that a ‘permanent and immediate end’ of the conflict on all fronts of what Iran described as the US war against Iran and its allies has been announced.