Donald Trump Had No Choice? Tehran Claims US-Iran War Victory After Truce Announcement, Says 'US Forced To Sign Peace Deal'
Iran claimed that the US was forced to sign a peace memorandum ending the war, with state media hailing the agreement as a victory for Tehran and the Resistance Front.
- World News
- 1 min read
The state media of Iran has claimed that the United States was ‘forced’ to sign a memorandum to end the war with the Islamic Republic and its allies, portraying the agreement as a victory for Tehran and the so-called ‘Resistance Front’. Speaking on state broadcaster IRINN early Monday, a news reader said that a ‘permanent and immediate end’ of the conflict on all fronts of what Iran described as the US war against Iran and its allies has been announced.
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(With inputs from Reuters)