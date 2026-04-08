'Melania Moment, Bruised Hand, Bald Spot': How Trump’s Latest Public Sighting Triggers Fresh Wave of Health Speculation

New Delhi: Recent footage of US Donald Trump at the White House Easter Egg Roll has again reignited public debate regarding his well-being.

A viral footage doing rounds on the internet shows the 79-year-old moving tentatively while navigating stairs with wife Melania Trump, which, coupled with images of bruising on his hand, has fuelled online speculation. These moments have triggered a fresh wave of scrutiny concerning his physical and cognitive fitness amidst the current political climate.

Notably, reports regarding bruising on the President's hands have become a recurring topic since his return to the White House last year.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue previously, attributing the marks to the physical demands of his schedule and the constant handshaking required by his role. Additionally, the White House clarified that a specific instance of bruising occurred when he "clipped" his hand against a table prior to attending the World Economic Forum.

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Moment sparks viral debate

Notably, the latest footage has went viral across platforms such as X, TikTok, and YouTube. In just a few hours, search interest spiked for terms like “Trump health,” “Trump walking video,” and “Trump Easter appearance.”

Unsteady walk raises eyebrows

As per the latest video, netzines observed Trump descending the stairs with a degree of caution, using Melania’s hand for stability. While some viewers viewed this as a potential mobility issue, many point out that people in their late seventies frequently move with more deliberation.

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Hand bruise debate

Another point of interest was a noticeable bruise on Trump’s right hand, which prompted a range of theories online. While some social media users speculated about potential medical issues, others attributed the mark to routine causes like minor accidents or the physical toll of constant handshaking.

Dementia claims

As per media reports, a medical professional also publicly voiced concerns, suggesting that Trump has shown symptoms often linked to cognitive decline, such as confusion and a struggle to complete sentences. However, these observations are considered speculative, as they lack the validation of an official medical examination.

Trump new bald spot?

Adding more to it, a user on X highlighted a new bald spot visible while President Trump delivered a speech commending the successful U.S. military rescue of pilots from Iran. Sharing a photo of the area, Democratic strategist and former DNC field director Adam Parkhomenko quipped, “Missed a spot today.”

Trump's hospitalisation rumours

Earlier, the social media was flooded with rumours on Saturday, suggesting that US President Donald Trump had been hospitalised.

The reports claimed that he had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an unspecified medical emergency. However, these allegations have since been debunked as entirely false.

In reality, the speculation was fuelled by a repurposed video of the President’s motorcade from the 2024 Butler assassination attempt, while the White House confirmed that Trump spent the weekend working at the Oval Office.

How the rumour went into circulation?

The rumours regarding a medical emergency gained traction shortly after the White House declared a press “lid” at 11:08 a.m. ET, a standard notification to reporters that no further public appearances or news updates are expected for the day.

An unverified post on X (formerly Twitter) sparked the speculation, claiming without evidence that the President had been transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that surrounding roads were closed.

While a "lid" is a routine administrative pause, it was misinterpreted by some as a sign of a developing crisis.