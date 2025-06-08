‘He’ll Pay the Consequences’: Trump Issues Sharp Warning to Musk Over Potential Support for Democrats

US President Donald Trump has issued a sharp warning to tech billionaire Elon Musk, cautioning him of "very serious consequences" if he shifts his financial support toward Democratic candidates. The warning follows a bitter public fallout between the two influential figures, once close allies during the 2024 election cycle.

In an interview with NBC News' Kristin Welker on Saturday, Trump responded to Musk’s recent criticisms of a controversial Republican-backed spending bill.

"If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that. He’ll have to pay very serious consequences," Trump said, without elaborating on what those consequences might be.

The feud escalated after Musk took to social media platform X, calling Trump’s proposed “big beautiful bill” an “abomination” and accusing it of promoting reckless federal spending. He also implied that Trump's 2024 victory would not have been possible without his financial support, stating, "Without my hundreds of millions in donations, Trump wouldn’t have stood a chance."

Federal records indicate that Musk contributed over $250 million to Republican candidates in 2024, helping the GOP secure a 53-47 Senate majority and retain the House.

Fallout From a Political Power Shift

Musk’s recent criticisms, coupled with suggestions that he may now fund Democratic primary challengers, have triggered alarm within the GOP. Some lawmakers have urged him to punish Republican members who back the spending bill, further straining his relationship with Trump.

Trump, once an enthusiastic supporter of Musk, described him on Saturday as “disrespectful” and confirmed he has “no intention” of mending ties. “I have no desire to speak to him,” he told NBC.

Explosive Allegations and Deleted Tweets

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk briefly posted then deleted tweets suggesting Trump is mentioned in unreleased documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The claims were made without evidence, and Musk later walked them back.