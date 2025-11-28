Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning Following D.C. Shooting; Vows To Permanently Pause Migration From "Third World Countries"

Washington: In a bid to terminate illegal admissions into the United States, President Donald Trump on Friday stated that he would permanently pause immigration from all "third-world" countries. The move comes in following the shooting of two National Guard service members in Washington, DC, on Wednesday by an Afghan national, which resulted in the death of one National Guard and left the other critically injured.

President Trump took to Truth Social and posted, "I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquillity, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

Stressing further on the move, Trump added that the pause in migration would be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, taking a dig at former President Joe Biden saying, "including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process."

Trump further added, "Only reverse migration can fully cure this situation. Other than that, happy thanksgiving to all, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for -- You won't be here for long!"

Trump On Refugee Burden

Donald Trump stated that social dysfunction in America is mainly due to the refugee burden in the country. Trump further posted, "American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being "Politically Correct," and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration. The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it's eating them alive to do so! A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.)."

Thanksgiving Eve Shooting

The statement by US President Donald Trump was issued after the US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a fresh set of guidelines in wake of the shooting of two national guards by an Afghan person on the eve of Thanksgiving in the United States. The new policy guidance would authorise USCIS officials to consider country-specific factors from 19 countries when reviewing immigration requests. The UCIS in an official statement said it will consider relevant country-specific factors when using its broad discretionary authorities regarding aliens from 19 high-risk countries after halting refugee resettlement from Afghanistan and the entry of Afghan nationals in the first year of the Trump administration.

President Trump denounces Shooting