New Delhi: Former US President Donald Trump saw a significant improvement in his business situation, making it his most profitable day yet. While dealing with a lawsuit in New York over fraud allegations, where he was expected to post a bond of over $500 million, a court lowered the requirement to $175 million. Trump committed to covering this amount. At the same time, his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, completed a long merger process, resulting in Trump officially owning shares worth billions of dollars.

Massive Jump in Donald Trump's net worth

With a substantial increase of over $4 billion, Donald Trump's net worth propelled him into the esteemed ranks of the world's wealthiest 500 individuals on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, marking his debut with a fortune totaling $6.5 billion. Elated over the company's achievements, Eric Trump, serving as the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation said,"We have a great company and are incredibly honored." Notably, Trump's resurgence places him on par with prominent figures like Joe Ricketts, Gordon Getty, and Tony James in terms of net worth, as indicated by the index, as he continues his campaign to reclaim the White House.

About Donald Trump's wealth

Trump's recent statement on Truth Social claimed he possesses "almost five hundred million dollars in cash," a figure consistent with his April 2023 deposition where he stated having "substantially in excess of 400 million in cash." Comparatively, his 2021 financial statement showcased $293.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, while the following year's report revealed revenues exceeding $537 million from golf courses and hotels, alongside $30.4 million in licensing fees and royalties.

Donald Trump's properties

Former US President Donald Trump possesses a diverse portfolio of properties including hotels, office buildings, residential complexes, golf courses, and estates. Notable among these are 40 Wall Street, a prominent office building in New York, Trump Tower located in Manhattan, and the luxurious Mar-a-Lago resort situated in Palm Beach, Florida. According to financial statements, his extensive real estate holdings were valued at $4.3 billion in 2021.