Trump Mocks 'Radical Left Fools & Dumocrats' After Claiming US 'Completely Defeated' Iran, Targets Obama & Biden

United States President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday afternoon to declare a decisive U.S. victory in what he described as a "War against Iran," asserting that the country has been "completely defeated militarily."

In the post, Trump credited his administration with reversing years of perceived weakness under previous Democratic presidents. He sharply criticized former President Barack Obama for providing Iran with "Billions in cash" and failing to confront the Islamic Republic, which he called "the World's number one sponsor of terror."

Trump wrote: "Radical Left fools and Dumocrats realize how well we have done in our War against Iran, with their Country being completely defeated militarily. Obuma just kept giving them $Billions in cash, and never used our then depleted military for what should have been done to reign in the World's number one sponsor of terror, Iran."

The president also targeted former President Joe Biden, referring to him as "Sleepy Joe Biden, a weak and ineffective leader," echoing language frequently used during his campaigns. Trump argued that Iran operated with impunity for 47 years until his leadership, after which "it all changed."

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He concluded the post with a bold declaration: "AMERICA IS BACK!!! President DJT."

In a separate Truth Social post, he defended his decision to mock the Democrats.

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“Funny how the Dumocrats like to say that Iran is in a stronger position today than they were three months ago, despite the fact that they have been defeated militarily, with no Navy or Air Force. That's why I call them the Dumocrats!!!," he wrote.