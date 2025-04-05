Donald Trump Posts Dramatic Houthi Strike Video, Affirms 'They’ll Never Sink Our Ships Again' | WATCH

US President Donald Trump ignited controversy on Friday by posting a dramatic video on social media that appeared to show a targeted airstrike on Houthi fighters in Yemen. The black-and-white aerial footage, seemingly captured by a military drone, shows a group of individuals gathered in formation moments before a powerful explosion hits the area, leaving behind a cloud of dust and smoke.

Watch the US airstrike on Houthis

“These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!” Trump wrote in his post on X and Truth Social.

This development came amid a wave of US airstrikes in retaliation targeting Houthi positions in Yemen over the last 20 days, following renewed threats by the group against Israeli vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis recently claimed responsibility for an attack on the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier and several US warships, heightening tensions in the region.