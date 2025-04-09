Donald Trump Pushes Businesses to Relocate to US

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged global companies to move their operations to the United States, promising zero tariffs, swift regulatory approvals, and no environmental delays — even as fears of a recession continue to mount, fueled by his own tariff policies.

“This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON’T WAIT, DO IT NOW!”

Trump’s comments come as U.S. and global markets remain rattled by his aggressive trade moves, particularly his sweeping tariff hikes on China and other trading partners. Major companies are struggling to adjust, and economists warn that the consequences could be severe.

Dimon Sounds the Alarm

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon added fuel to those concerns earlier today, telling Fox Business that a recession now looks likely due to the economic damage from Trump’s trade war.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo, Dimon said he believes a recession is a "likely outcome" and warned that defaults are also expected to rise as financial markets reel from ongoing uncertainty.

Dimon's remarks put a spotlight on Wall Street's growing unease, with investors and business leaders increasingly worried that Trump’s push to realign global trade is triggering more harm than good — at least in the short term.

A Mixed Message

The contrast between Trump’s bullish message to businesses and Dimon’s stark warning underscores a deep divide over the health of the economy.

While the president paints a picture of booming investment and smooth relocation to the U.S., corporate leaders are grappling with higher costs, supply chain disruptions, and consumer uncertainty.

Despite Trump's assurances, the markets remain on edge, and questions continue to swirl about how long companies can absorb the shock of rising tariffs without passing costs on to consumers or cutting jobs.