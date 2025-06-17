‘Emmanuel Macron Has No Idea Why I’m Leaving’: Donald Trump Dismisses French Counterpart’s Israel-Iran Ceasefire Claim Over His Early G7 Exit

US President Donald Trump has responded strongly to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks on his early departure from the G7 Summit in Canada. Trump said Macron “always gets it wrong” and denied that the reason behind his return to Washington was a possible ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran.

On Tuesday, Trump said the ceasefire was not the reason he left the G7 Summit early. “There is something much bigger than that,” he added, without sharing further details. He also criticised Macron’s comments on his G7 exit, saying, “Emmanuel Macron always gets it wrong.”



Donald Trump on his Truth social media

Trump’s reaction came after Macron called his early departure a sign that the US was trying to help push for a ceasefire in the Middle East. The French President had reacted to Trump’s sudden return to Washington, calling it a “positive move” considering the urgent need to calm tensions between Israel and Iran.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron has mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to DC to work on a ‘ceasefire’ between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire. Much bigger than that.

Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”

Earlier this morning, the White House had announced that Trump would leave the G7 Summit a day early and return to Washington. The reason cited was to address the growing crisis in the Middle East.