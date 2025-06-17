‘Stay Vigilant’: India Issues Fresh Advisory for Nationals in Israel Amid Iran Conflict; Airspace Shut, Helplines Issued

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a new advisory asking Indian nationals in Israel to stay alert and avoid unnecessary movement as tensions between Iran and Israel rise sharply.

The Embassy said it is closely watching the situation in the Middle East and is in regular contact with the Israeli authorities. It added that it is also speaking directly with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, students, workers, businesspeople, and tourists.

The advisory reminded citizens that Israel is currently under a National Emergency. It said, “Airspace is closed. All Indian nationals are again advised to stay vigilant, avoid any unnecessary movement, and follow all safety instructions given by Israeli authorities and the home front command.”

The embassy also confirmed that its helplines are active 24/7 to help citizens during this time.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals in Iran and provided emergency contact numbers. This follows an earlier joint advisory for both Iran and Israel issued by India just days ago, asking citizens to remain careful amid the conflict.

Over 32,000 Indians live in Israel. Many were hired recently to replace Palestinian workers in caregiving and construction. In Iran, around 4,000 Indians live, mainly in Tehran, studying or doing small trade.