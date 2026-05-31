Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany & Husband Explore Jaisalmer’s Heritage Under Tight Security, Amb Sergio Gor Shares Pics

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: Tiffany Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in the historic desert city of Jaisalmer on Sunday, accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos. The couple visited the iconic Sonar Fort (Jaisalmer Fort) during their private trip, with U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor sharing photographs from the visit.

Tiffany Trump landed at Jaisalmer Civil Airport via a private aircraft and was greeted with a traditional Rajasthani welcome. District Collector Anupama Jorwal, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare, and senior officials from the administration, police, and tourism departments received the high-profile guests. Ambassador Sergio Gor was also present at the airport to welcome the couple.

Following the warm reception, the duo proceeded in a convoy adorned with American flags to the luxurious Hotel Suryagarh, where special arrangements have been made for their stay. Given her status as a State Guest, authorities have implemented stringent security measures across the city, particularly at major tourist sites. Intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation, especially considering Jaisalmer’s proximity to the India-Pakistan border.

Tiffany Trump is scheduled to depart from the city on Monday.

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This visit comes shortly after the couple’s trip to Agra, where Tiffany shared a photograph from the Taj Mahal on X, describing the monument as “stunning.”

Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of President Donald Trump and his former wife, Marla Maples. She holds a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center (2020) and has three elder half-siblings -- Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump -- along with younger half-brother Barron Trump. Michael Boulos, an American-Lebanese businessman, married Tiffany in November 2022.

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