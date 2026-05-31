Indian Army Apprehends POJK Intruder in Uri Sector, Maintains Restraint Along LoC

Uri, Jammu and Kashmir: In a swift and professional operation, alert troops of the Indian Army’s Chinar Warriors intercepted and apprehended a POJK (Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) intruder attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri Sector on Sunday.

According to Army officials, the vigilant soldiers detected the suspicious movement near the LoC and challenged the intruder while exercising maximum restraint. The troops executed a precise and surgical apprehension without firing a single shot, showcasing high levels of operational discipline and alertness.

The intruder was immediately taken into custody and later handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The Uri Sector, located in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir, has historically witnessed infiltration attempts, making the area strategically sensitive. The successful apprehension comes amid ongoing efforts by security forces to maintain peace and prevent any unauthorised crossings along the international border and the LoC.

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Further interrogation of the intruder is underway to determine the motive behind the crossing and to ascertain whether there was any external support or larger design involved.