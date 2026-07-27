Trump's 'Guardians of the World' AI Blitz: Fantasy War Posters Targeting Iran Go Viral, Check Pictures Inside

US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared a series of AI-generated images to project American military supremacy, particularly against Iran, and advance political themes surrounding the 2028 election campaign.

The digital artwork, shared by the President on his Truth Social account, spans direct depictions of armed conflict and maritime seizures, futuristic defence visuals, historical comparisons, and domestic political symbolism.

The first group of images focuses on military strikes, sea patrols, and direct action in the Middle East.

In one image labelled "Guardians of the World," a massive President Trump stands over the horizon behind American stealth fighter jets marked "U.S.A.," which fly above giant explosions tearing through ground targets labelled "IRAN" while US warships patrol the water below.

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Another picture, called "Strike on Kharg," shows an air attack on Iran's main oil terminal on Kharg Island, with jets flying over huge fireballs, heavy smoke, and burning fuel tanks.

Action on the water is further highlighted in "It's Our Oil Tanker Now!," where President Trump and armed US troops stand on an Iranian ship while men in white thobes and traditional Middle Eastern kaffiyehs jump into the ocean with a US aircraft carrier in the background.

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Another image, "No More Engines," shows an Iranian oil ship floating at sea with its back section totally blown up and covered in thick black smoke and flames.

Other graphics depict President Trump steering a naval warship and directing military forces like a battlefield commander, including one where he wears a hat with the phrase “FAFO.”

The set also features a simple chart comparing long-past conflicts like Vietnam and Iraq under previous presidents with short actions under Trump, listing an "Iran Military Conflict" lasting four months with 18 deaths and a "Venezuela War" lasting just one day with zero deaths.

The second group of pictures shifts the focus to political branding, campaign slogans, and presidential imagery.

An image titled "Give the Enemy Nightmares" shows President Trump walking through a foggy, dark forest surrounded by soldiers with glowing red eyes, topped by bold lettering and the label “TRUMP 2028.”

In another image, the US President shares a sci-fi poster titled "Cosmic Commander" featuring a giant close-up of Trump against deep space and planet Earth, surrounded by futuristic starships and a military space badge.

History and politics come together in an image showing President Trump standing alongside Founding Fathers George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton under the slogan “America First.”

Another image shows a darker, shadowed picture with the words “PLAN TRUSTED.”

The President also shared several images of himself, the US military and the Americans under the banner of “Trump 2028.” The barrage of posts comes as The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump has shelved plans for a major military escalation against Iran, opting to hold off on a wider offensive amid growing warnings from defence officials regarding critical shortages in the Pentagon's air defence stockpiles across the Middle East.