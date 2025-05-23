Donald Trump's Harvard Ban to Hit Chinese Students the Hardest, Here's What Beijing Has to Say

Washington: China on Friday criticised the Trump administration's decision to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll new international students. Spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, Mao Ning, said at a press briefing, "The Chinese side has consistently opposed the politicisation of educational cooperation."

“The relevant actions by the US side will only damage its own image and international credibility," she said.

Meanwhile, China's state broadcaster CCTV questioned whether the United States, without Harvard by its side, would remain a top destination for international students.

Trump's Harvard Ban Hits Chinese Students

Students and scholars from China make up the largest part of Harvard's international population. The university says Chinese nationals made up a fifth of Harvard's foreign student intake last year.

According to the Ivy League school's data, Harvard enrolled 6,703 international students across all of its schools in 2024, with 1,203 of those being from China.

Although, the Chinese student population in America has declined in recent years. The US enrolled about 277,000 in 2024 from a high of around 370,000 in 2019, mainly due to the heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Ban Sparks Anger and Fear among Chinese Students

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) order, which accused Harvard University of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), will force foreign students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status.

This has sparked fear and fury, who feel they are the more targeted entity compared to other groups. Notably, several children of the elite members of the CCP have attended Harvard over the past few decades.

Now, many current students are concerned about their visa status and internship prospects in the US, while some believe the prestigious school is likely to win the court battle against the Trump administration.

Chinese Students Turn "Harvard Refugees" Online

On Chinese social media, "Harvard" news became the top trend, with reactions being a mix of concern and outrage. Students on the Instagram-like Xiaohongshu platform shared their ordeal under the title "Harvard refugee".

On the other hand, some commentators celebrated Trump's ban, saying American universities would lose both revenue and talent, some of which might turn back to China instead.

Even the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology extended an open invitation to foreign students already at Harvard and those who have been admitted.

What's Behind Trump vs Harvard Feud

Tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard University began escalating when the federal government in April demanded the university end its DEI policies and prevent pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests on campus.

Harvard refused to meet the government's demands, which led to Trump froze more than $2.7 billion in aid to the Ivy League school.