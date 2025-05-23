Donald Trump vs Harvard University: Why Foreign Students are Banned and How it will Affect Indians

Washington: US President Donald Trump's administration has blocked the prestigious Harvard University from enrolling new foreign students. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has cast a shadow of uncertainty over students from almost all countries, including India, who could now only dream of getting a seat into the Ivy League school.

Harvard Accountable for "Violence" and "Antisemitism"

In her announcement, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem held Harvard University accountable for fostering alleged violence, antisemitism, and pro-terrorist conduct. She also accused the university of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.

"Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused. They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law. Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country," she said in a letter to the university.

Trump vs Harvard: What's the Feud

Tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard University have been escalating for months. The revocation of Harvard's access to the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) comes after the federal government in April demanded the universities end their DEI policies and prevent pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests on campus.

However, in mid-April, Harvard refused to meet the government's demands, which led to Trump froze more than $2.7 billion in aid to the Ivy League school. The US President also publicly called for revoking the university's tax-exempt status. This was followed by a lawsuit from the university challenging the grant freeze, arguing that the Trump administration was using federal funding as a weapon to assert political control over the campus governance and academic freedom.

What Next for International Students

If the US government holds its order firm, it would change the entire landscape for Harvard University. The prestigious school currently has 9,970 people in its foreign academic population, with 6,793 international students. This amounts to 27.2% of its enrolment in the 2024-25 academic year. The DHS statement said the revocation would take effect for the 2025-2026 school year.

While the Class of 2025 is expected to graduate next week, students who have yet to complete their degree would now need to transfer to another university, or else they’ll lose their legal status to remain in the US.

How Indian Students will be Affected

According to data from Harvard, every year between 500 and 800 Indian students and scholars are part of the university. Currently, 788 Indian students are enrolled in the institution.

For now, Secretary Noem has said if Harvard agrees to the demands put forth by the Trump administration within 72 hours, it could restore its status as a host institution for foreign students.

Will the Ban Hurt Harvard?

The simple answer is yes. Losing international students is a big blow to Harvard University's pockets, as most often students enrolled from outside the United States pay full tuition fees. The fee for Harvard for the year 2025-2026 is $59,320, which can go up to nearly $87,000 with boarding and lodging.