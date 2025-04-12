Donald Trump's Iconic Fist Pump Portrait Replaces Barack Obama's in White House

Washington: A new portrait of former President Donald Trump has been hung at the White House, replacing the portrait of his predecessor, Barack Obama. The artwork, which depicts Trump after an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer, has sparked attention.

This move is unusual because, traditionally, portraits of the two most recent former presidents are displayed in the foyer of the White House. Trump's new portrait now hangs in the same space that Obama’s portrait occupied, though Obama’s painting has been moved to the opposite wall. The portrait of former President George W. Bush, which used to hang there, will be relocated closer to his father’s portrait.

The White House posted about the new painting on its official social media, calling it “Some new artwork at the White House,” and shared a photo with emoji eyes. The artwork captures a moment after the assassination attempt, with Trump raising his fist and shouting, “fight, fight, fight!” a phrase that later became central to his reelection campaign.

The painting, created by artist Marc Lipp, was donated to the White House by Andrew Pollock, a school safety advocate whose daughter died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting. Lipp is known for his modern pop art style.

In the past, former presidents would often be invited by the sitting president for their portrait unveiling. However, Trump did not extend this courtesy to Obama, and it was President Joe Biden who welcomed the Obamas in 2022 for the unveiling of their portraits.