Donald Trump Says Chips from China Will Face National Security Probe

US President Donald Trump on Sunday bore down on his administration's latest message that the exclusion of smartphones and computers from his reciprocal tariffs on China will be short-lived, pledging a national security trade investigation into the semiconductor sector.

Those electronics "are just moving to a different Tariff 'bucket,'" Trump said in a social media post. "We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations."

Trump team tries to project confidence

White House advisers and Cabinet members tried to project confidence and calm amid Trump’s on-again, off-again approach to tariffs on imported goods from around the world. But their explanations about the overall agenda, coupled with Trump’s latest statements, also reflected shifting narratives from a president who, as a candidate in 2024, promised an immediate economic boost and lower prices but now asks American businesses and consumers for patience.

US-China Trade Clash Escalates

China, the world’s second-largest economy, now faces a 145% US import duty—a historic level in modern trade policy. In retaliation, Beijing announced it would raise tariffs on all US imports to 125%, matching Washington’s latest move while maintaining an existing 20% baseline.

Although China vowed not to mirror any further tariff hikes, it reiterated a tough stance, promising to “fight to the end” with unspecified countermeasures.

The tit-for-tat measures by both the countries - China and the US - underscored the ongoing tensions as they sought to adjust tariffs amid retaliatory actions.

Why Are Tech Players Concerned?

Major tech players such as Apple and Dell Technologies are concerned because they will navigate the implications and consequences of higher tariffs, which include supply chain delays and increased costs, ultimately impacting the prices for the consumer.