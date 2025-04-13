China Urges US To 'Correct Its Mistake, Completely Cancel' Trump's Reciprocal Tariff | Image: Republic Digital

Beijing: China's commerce ministry, on Sunday, urged the US to 'completely cancel' its reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump .

The remarks came after Trump announced an exemption for smartphones, laptops and other consumable electronics as reported by AFP.

A spokesperson from the ministry in a statement, said, "We urge the US to take a big step to correct its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of 'reciprocal tariffs' and return to the right path of mutual respect."

Amid the escalating tensions over the recent tariffs, the Trump administration, on Saturday, announced tariff exclusions for smartphones, computers, and some electronics.

However, most Chinese goods still face a staggering 145% duty, as China was excluded from a 90-day tariff pause.

As quoted by AFP, China’s commerce ministry stated, “The bell on a tiger’s neck can only be untied by the person who tied it.”

Meanwhile, China also stated that Beijing was still assessing the move to exclude electronics from tariffs.

On Friday, China raised tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125% after the latter increased duties on Chinese products to 145%.