India Unmoved by Tariff Shock, Frustrated Team Donald Trump's Rants Over Russian Oil Purchase Continues
US Senator Lindsey Graham sparked controversy by warning India, China, and Brazil of consequences for buying Russian oil, accusing them of fueling civilian deaths in Ukraine. His remarks, along with Trump’s ex-trade adviser Peter Navarro branding India a “Kremlin laundromat,” reflect Washington’s growing frustration amid a tariff war with New Delhi.
In a sharp attack on countries still importing Russian oil, US Senator Lindsey Graham singled out India, China, and Brazil, warning they would face consequences for “propping up Putin’s war machine.”
“India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin,” Graham wrote on X, hours after Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv that killed at least 21 people and injured dozens.
He accused nations of indirectly fueling civilian deaths: “India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon, too,” Graham posted.
His remarks came after Russian strikes also damaged the European Union’s diplomatic mission in Kyiv, drawing international condemnation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it “another massive attack against our cities and communities.”
India Pushes Back Against “Unjustified” US Tariffs
Graham’s warning comes against the backdrop of a worsening tariff war between Washington and New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hit back at the US over what he described as “unjustified and unreasonable” tariffs after the Trump administration raised duties on Indian goods to more than 50 per cent.
“What we are concerned about is that red lines are primarily in the interest of our farmers and, to some extent, our small producers,” Jaishankar said. “We as a government are committed to defending the interests of our farmers and small producers. That’s not something we can compromise.”
India’s Commerce Ministry acknowledged that the higher tariffs will hurt exports in the short term, especially in sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and machinery. However, it maintained that the long-term impact on overall trade and GDP would remain limited.
Navarro Labels India “Kremlin Laundromat”
Adding fuel to the controversy, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro escalated the rhetoric by referring to India as “Putin’s laundromat.”
In an interview with a US television channel, Navarro said: “When India buys discounted Russian oil, refines it and sells it at a premium, the profits help fund Russia’s war machine. Then Ukraine turns to us and Europe for more money. So everybody in America loses — consumers, businesses, workers and taxpayers most of all — because we end up funding Modi’s war.”
While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great leader,” Navarro blasted India’s economic stance, claiming it imposed “the highest tariffs in the world” while refusing to bow to US demands. He further alleged: “India basically transformed itself into Kremlin’s laundromat. They don’t even buy our arms. Yet we end up subsidising their choices.”
Washington’s Growing Frustration
Navarro proposed that the US should consider reducing tariffs on Indian goods by 25 per cent if New Delhi agreed to halt Russian crude imports. He insisted:
“The road to peace runs in part through New Delhi.”
His comments mirror growing frustration in Washington as India maintains its stance on buying Russian oil, citing affordability and national interest. New Delhi has repeatedly pointed out that the US and Europe themselves continue to import Russian-linked commodities, undermining their moral high ground.
India Stands Firm on National Interest
Despite the heated rhetoric from Graham and Navarro, Indian officials remain firm that their energy imports from Russia are guided by economic realities. With global energy prices volatile, India argues that discounted Russian crude helps cushion inflationary pressures for its citizens.
A senior Commerce Ministry official told ANI: “There will be some liquidity crunch for exporters due to the tariff hike and slowing orders. But the overall impact on our trade will not be long-term.”
Senator Graham’s remarks, amplified by Navarro’s controversial “Kremlin laundromat” label, mark a low point in India-US relations as both sides dig in amid a trade dispute. With tariffs soaring and energy politics colliding with geopolitics, Washington’s frustration appears to be hardening, but New Delhi shows no signs of bowing to pressure.
