India Unmoved by Tariff Shock, Frustrated Team Donald Trump's Rants Over Russian Oil Purchase Continues

In a sharp attack on countries still importing Russian oil, US Senator Lindsey Graham singled out India, China, and Brazil, warning they would face consequences for “propping up Putin’s war machine.”



“India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin,” Graham wrote on X, hours after Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv that killed at least 21 people and injured dozens.



He accused nations of indirectly fueling civilian deaths: “India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon, too,” Graham posted.

His remarks came after Russian strikes also damaged the European Union’s diplomatic mission in Kyiv, drawing international condemnation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it “another massive attack against our cities and communities.”



India Pushes Back Against “Unjustified” US Tariffs

Graham’s warning comes against the backdrop of a worsening tariff war between Washington and New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hit back at the US over what he described as “unjustified and unreasonable” tariffs after the Trump administration raised duties on Indian goods to more than 50 per cent.



“What we are concerned about is that red lines are primarily in the interest of our farmers and, to some extent, our small producers,” Jaishankar said. “We as a government are committed to defending the interests of our farmers and small producers. That’s not something we can compromise.”



India’s Commerce Ministry acknowledged that the higher tariffs will hurt exports in the short term, especially in sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and machinery. However, it maintained that the long-term impact on overall trade and GDP would remain limited.



Navarro Labels India “Kremlin Laundromat”

Adding fuel to the controversy, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro escalated the rhetoric by referring to India as “Putin’s laundromat.”

