Donald Trump Trolls Tehran as He Shares B-2 Bomber Video with ‘Bomb Iran’ Song, Netizens Shocked

Washington: Only hours after criticising Iran and Israel for breaking the ceasefire deal, US President Donald Trump shared a video that has shocked the internet. The video, posted on his Truth Social account on Wednesday, shows B-2 stealth bombers dropping bombs at different locations, set to the background of a 1980s parody song called ‘Bomb Iran.’

The song, originally performed by Vince Vance and the Valiants, is a parody of the classic 1961 track Barbara Ann by The Regents. It includes controversial lyrics like, “Went to a mosque, gonna throw some rocks, tell the Ayatollah, ‘Gonna put you in a box!’ Bomb Iran.”

The timing of the video has grabbed attention. Just hours before posting, Trump had told reporters he was unhappy with both Iran and Israel for not sticking to the ceasefire agreement. He had also said that both countries "don't know what they are doing" and need to "calm down".

But this latest video post sparked mixed reactions, leaving internet shocked,

One user wrote, “Tell me he didn’t post this.”

Another commented, “I would have never imagined a president posting something like this in a hundred years. I’m here for it.”

A third said, "Did the President actually post this video?"

The video quickly went viral, with many expressing surprise that a sitting US president would post something so provocative, especially after speaking about peace and diplomacy just hours earlier.