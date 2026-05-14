Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Summit Opens With Grand Spectacle In Beijing, But Big Breakthroughs Remain Uncertain

President Donald Trump on Thursday kicked off a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that is expected to be long on pageantry and symbolism but unlikely to feature major breakthroughs on key issues like trade, U.S. relations with Taiwan or the war in Iran.

Trump was greeted by Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, an imposing building on Tiananmen Square that houses China’s legislature. The pair shook hands to start and briefly chatted, with Trump patting Xi on the arm before they posed for pictures.

Cannons then boomed a welcome salute for Trump and a band played the Star-Spangled Banner. Following instruction from a goose stepping, sword carrying member of the military, Xi and Trump went to inspect a military honor guard.

Tiananmen Square was cleared for the ceremony with only officials and press present, as well as military personnel who paraded in after Trump arrived. The hall featured giant, red-carpeted steps and huge expanses of marble, where soldiers hung large American and Chinese flags.

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Hundreds of primary school children wearing bright colors offered a welcome routine, jumping up and down as the girls waved flowers and the boys hoisted American and Chinese flags as the two leaders walked past them.

The pair then headed into a bilateral meeting. Xi offered welcome remarks before Trump said of Xi, “You’re a great leader, sometimes people don’t like me saying it but I say it anyway, because it’s true.”

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“It's an honor to be with you. It's an honor to be your friend,” Trump said before promising that “the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.”

Later, the Republican U.S. president visits the Temple of Heaven, a religious complex dating to the 15th century that symbolizes the relationship between heaven and earth. Trump and Xi will also attend a state banquet.

The White House has insisted that Trump wouldn't be making the trip without an eye toward securing results before he leaves — suggesting there could be announcements coming on trade, including a Chinese commitment to buy U.S. soybeans, beef and aircraft. Trump administration officials also want to work toward establishing a Board of Trade with China to address commercial differences between the countries.

But neither side has yet offered concrete details on what might come out of the three-day visit at a time when Beijing's close economic ties to Iran could complicate matters.

Economic Questions Follow Trump to China

The president's Beijing swing comes as Iran continues to dominate his domestic agenda and stoke fears about the prospect of a weakening U.S. economy as the election season ahead of November's midterms — when Republicans will be looking to maintain control of Congress — begins heating up.

The U.S. and Israel's war in Iran has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, stranding oil and natural gas tankers and causing energy prices to spike, threatening global economic growth.

Spending so much time with Xi — especially against splendiferous backdrops — will afford ample time for Trump to discuss a series of thorny topics. Those include Iran and trade, but also Taiwan and a possible three-way nuclear arms deal featuring Washington, Beijing and Russia.

Still, progress beyond pleasantries might prove elusive.

“Neither side will make much progress on the two major foreign policy issues,” predicted Jim Lewis, a tech policy fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. “Trump will press the Chinese to help him on Iran. They’ll be unwilling. The Chinese will press Trump to make concessions on Taiwan. We’ll see what we get out of that.”

Back in Washington, the politics of the war got more complicated. Senate Republicans on Wednesday again blocked Democratic legislation to halt hostilities in Iran -- but Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski bucked her party, becoming the third Republican in the chamber to vote against continuing the war.

China is the largest purchaser of Iranian oil, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Trump will make the case for Beijing to exert its influence on Iran, noting that administration officials will underscore that “economies are melting down because of this crisis” which means consumers are “buying less Chinese product.”

“So it’s in their interest to resolve this,” Rubio said of Chinese officials. “We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they’re doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf.”

That contradicted Trump, who has downplayed suggestions that he will press Xi to do more to pressure Iran to open the strait. The president also says pressure on the U.S. economy won't compromise U.S. demands as he negotiates with Iran in the midst of a fragile ceasefire. Asked as he left the White House if the financial stability of ordinary Americans factors into Iranian negotiations, Trump responded, “Not even a little bit.”

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, before going on to suggest that “every American understands” such a position.

Mixed messaging was also evident on inflation and the war, however, as Vice President JD Vance denied Trump's own words that the U.S. economy wasn't a major factor in seeking a resolution with Tehran.

“I don’t think the president said that,” Vance said after being asked about Trump's comments. “I think that’s a misrepresentation of what the president said.”

Trade And Taiwan Discussions Also Could Be Intense

Looming large is the status of Taiwan, given that China is displeased with U.S. plans to sell weapons to the self-governing island that the Chinese government claims as part of its territory.

The Trump administration has approved an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan, but has yet to begin fulfilling it. Trump has also demonstrated greater ambivalence toward Taiwan — an approach that’s raising questions about whether he might be open to dialing back support for the island democracy.

Taiwan is the world’s leading chipmaker, producing components essential to the development of artificial intelligence. Trump has sought to bolster trade deals with Taiwan that can stimulate chip production in the U.S.

Trump personally called Nvidia's Jensen Huang to invite him to hop on Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska on the way to Beijing — one of a large group of CEOs from the tech, defense, finance and agriculture sectors who are part of the delegation. Other officials on the visit include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as Trump's son Eric and Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law.

Also in China is Elon Musk, the SpaceX chief who once led Trump's effort to slash federal jobs and cut back the size of government.