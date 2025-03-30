‘Not Joking’: Donald Trump’s Bold Statement On Serving Third Term As US President, Says Considering Methods

Washington: Is it possible for the President of the United States to serve the third term? While history says, no, Donald Trump has expressed his interest in serving a third term as the US President. Trump made the remarks during a telephone interview with NBC News, stating, "I'm not joking" about exploring ways to extend his presidency beyond the two-term limit. The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, ratified in 1951, explicitly states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice”. Meanwhile, Trump's comments have brought to the spotlight the limits of presidential power and the Constitution's safeguards against authoritarianism.

As per experts, the 22nd Amendment was introduced to prevent future presidents from emulating Franklin D Roosevelt, who served an unprecedented four terms from 1933 to 1945. The amendment ensures that the presidency remains a temporary position, preventing any individual from accumulating too much power. Trump's musings about a third term have raised questions about his commitment to upholding this constitutional provision.

Trump's Proposed Methods

During the NBC News interview, when Trump was asked about possible avenues for a third term, including having Vice President JD Vance run for president and then passing the baton to him. Trump responded, "Well, that's one... But there are others too. There are others." When pressed for another example, Trump declined to elaborate. The lack of transparency has fueled speculation about Trump's true intentions and the methods he might employ to circumvent the two-term limit.

What Third Term Means

A third term for Trump would have major implications in the US politics. It would likely lead to a constitutional crisis, with challenges to the legitimacy of his presidency. Furthermore, it could undermine the system of checks and balances, allowing the president to consolidate power and erode the rule of law.

Trump's suggestion that Vice President JD Vance could play a role in facilitating a third term has raised eyebrows. Some speculate that Trump might be considering a scenario where Vance serves as a placeholder or interim president, paving the way for Trump's return to power. However, this idea remains speculative, and Trump's reluctance to provide further details has fueled uncertainty.