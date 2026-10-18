'Don’t Stand on Roof, Balconies': India Urges Nationals in Saudi Amid Houthi Strikes

Riyadh: The Indian mission in Riyadh on Sunday urged Indian citizens residing in Saudi Arabia to adhere to revised emergency safety guidelines issued by local administration officials amid escalating security concerns prompted by drone and missile attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Residents have been instructed to remain inside their residences or residential blocks until the hazard abates, maintain a distance from open spaces, windows and glass structures, and refrain from standing on balconies or rooftops. The protocols advise individuals to remain calm and swiftly move to the nearest secure location within a building, preferably an internal room away from glass fixtures, until the danger has passed.

Individuals currently outdoors have been advised to enter the nearest available building or seek protection behind a sturdy obstacle. Furthermore, the directives encourage people to steer clear of large gatherings and hazardous zones while strictly refraining from taking photographs.

Motorists receiving an alert while driving have been directed to pull over safely at the roadside, keeping clear of overpasses and elevated structures. In the event of imminent threats or hazards, citizens can contact 911 across the administrative territories of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, while dialling 998 in the remaining districts of Saudi Arabia, according to the official guidelines.

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Nationals have also been urged to comply with instructions issued by authorised state authorities through official communication channels. The advisory comes against the backdrop of heightened security concerns following drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting Saudi territory, including a deadly strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10.

That incident resulted in the death of an Indian citizen and injured several others, prompting the diplomatic mission to reinforce its precautionary guidance. In the wake of the October 10 strike, the Embassy had previously urged Indian nationals to follow local authorities' instructions, remain indoors during aerial attacks and refrain from filming, publishing or sharing information, photographs or videos related to the ongoing events.