'Doomsday' Missile: All About Minuteman III Nuclear Capable ICBM Test Fired By US Amid Escalating Iran War

California: The military of United States of America on Tuesday night test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile amidst the escalating war with Iran. The LGM 30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), popularly knows as the 'Doomsday' missile, was test-fired from Vandenberg Space Base near Santa Barbara in California.

The test comes amidst the growing tension in Middle East after the US and Israel launched ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, the US Air Force claimed that it was not in response to world events and was scheduled years ago. It added that the purpose of the programme was to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

What Is The ‘Doomsday’ Missile?

The LGM 30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is a nuclear-capable missile. The ‘Doomsday’ missile, first deployed in 1972, is a land-based weapon controlled by the Air Force Global Strike Command. The US presently has 400 Minuteman III missiles spread across the country.

