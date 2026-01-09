'Doomsday Plane' Spotted In Rare Appearance Amid Global Tensions: What Is America Planning Next?

Washington, D.C: US Air Force's Boeing E-4B 'Nightwatch', popularly known as 'Doomsday Plane', was recently reported to be flying over Washington D.C before landing at the Los Angeles International Airport. The activity has sparked concern on a global level amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Why Is It Concerning?

‘Doomsday Plane’ lands at Los Angeles airport | Image: Airline Videos

The appearance of the 'Doomsday Plane', which is used as an airborne command post for the President and key military officials, is very rare. It is deployed by the United States of America only in case of emergencies, nuclear war, disaster, large-scale conflicts or other extreme circumstances. In case of destruction of ground command and control centers, the aircraft provides a highly survivable command, control and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders and coordinate actions by civil authorities.

According to the US Air Force, the ‘Nightwatch’ serves as the National Airborne Operations Center and is a key component of the National Military Command System for the President, the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The main deck of the plan has a command work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area and communications area.

The conduct of E-4B operations encompasses all phases of the threat spectrum.

Hence, its appearance has triggered speculations, panic and concerns over what America is planning next.

Global Tensions

The activity of the ‘Doomsday Plane’ comes amid global tensions over which America might be planning to act. Recently, America invaded Venezuela after launching a series of airstrikes in and around its capital city Caracas. Following the invasion, US troops captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, boarded them on a ship and brought them to America to face charges over narco-terror conspiracy.

Maduro in American captivity | Image: Truth Social

Thereafter, America seized two tankers linked to Venezuelan oil exports. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that both ships are part of a large “ghost fleet” of sanctioned vessels that carry oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuela in defiance of Western sanctions.



Venezuelan-linked ship captured by USA | Image: X

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump threated to attack Iran if the latter killed protesters who are protesting against the government in the Middle East country over worsening economic conditions. “If they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots...we are going to hit them very hard,” Trump said.