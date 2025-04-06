Double Trouble for Trump? Massive 'Hands Off!' Protests Across 1,200 Locations in US Amid Ongoing Trade War With the World

Washington DC: Massive protests at 1,200 locations across the United States have been launched against President Trump and his key ally and DOGE Head Elon Musk. These protests come at a time when the US President is already dealing with a trade war with several countries across the world and the market that has been continuously bleeding due to the retaliatory tariffs.

Double Trouble for Donald Trump ?

Donald Trump, who has assumed duties as the US President two months ago, has made major decisions in this short span of time, one of the key ones being the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs on several countries including the trade partners of the United States, as part of his ‘America First’ policy. While the tariffs and its effects on the US markets continue to be a cause of alarm, internally, massive rallies and protests have been launched across the country, opposing Trump and Musk, and their policies and decisions.

‘Hands Off!’ Protests Launched Across US Against Trump and Musk, White House Responds

On Saturday, large-scale protests erupted across the US, with thousands of people rallying against President Donald Trump's policies in what became the largest day of demonstrations by opposition groups. Organized by over 150 organizations, including civil rights groups, labor unions, and LGBTQ+ advocates, these "Hands Off!" protests took place in over 1,200 locations across all 50 states. The demonstrators expressed anger over issues such as government downsizing, cuts to social programs, immigration policies, and the administration's stance on transgender protections. The protests remained largely peaceful, with no reports of arrests.

Many protesters also voiced opposition to Elon Musk, who serves as a key advisor to Trump and heads the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, accused of pushing for significant government cuts. Rallies in cities like Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles featured slogans like “Fight the oligarchy” and “Hands off our democracy.” In Boston and Florida's Palm Beach Gardens, close to Trump's golf club, protesters also gathered to denounce cuts to Social Security and the administration's actions, with crowds urging passing cars to honk in support. The protests marked a renewed push by opposition groups to challenge the direction of the Trump administration.

Reacting to the protests, the White House said in a statement, “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”

US Market Takes Big Hit After Trump's Retaliatory Tariffs Announcement

The retaliatory tariffs slapped on 133 countries including India, Bangladesh , China and Japan have not just impacted these countries but also the United States. The US Market has crashed and continues to bleed as the other countries, in response, impose tariffs on American goods, particularly China.

China announced new tariffs, effective from Thursday, matching those recently imposed by Trump on Chinese imports, adding to earlier tariffs in February and March linked to allegations of China's involvement in the fentanyl crisis. Alongside the tariffs, China introduced tighter export controls on rare earth minerals and filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization. Additionally, China suspended imports of sorghum, poultry, and bonemeal from several U.S. companies, added over two dozen companies to a trade-restricted list, and launched an anti-monopoly investigation into DuPont China Group Co.

The imposition of tariffs on China has caused to market to crash severely, however, Trump has claimed that the US is undergoing an “economic revolution”.