Rio de Janeiro: Dramatic drone footages have surfaced showing a massive fire that engulfed Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome on Wednesday morning (EST). The building suffered massive destruction after the inferno ripped through the venue that hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2016 Summer Paralympics.

A drone footage showed a thick blaze engulfing the roof of the oval structure, with smoke blanketing the area.

Around 80 firefighters and 20 vehicles were dispatched to the venue to control the blaze, which is said to have been confined to the roof of the building.

After the blaze was brought under control, it was seen that half the roof of the velodrome was completely destroyed by the fire.

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While the roof of the building was charred and half-destroyed, no damage was reported in the interior of the building, which also houses the Olympic Museum.

Further, no injuries was reported in the fire.

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Below is a before-and-after picture which shows the extent of damage suffered by the roof of the velodrome in the fire. The before picture is from 2016, when Rio hosted Olympics. Meanwhile, the after picture was taken after the fire was brought under control.

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