  • News /
  • World News /
  Dramatic Footage Reveals Exact Second Gen-Z Protestors Set Fire To Nepal's Parliament

Updated 9 September 2025 at 15:45 IST

Dramatic Footage Reveals Exact Second Gen-Z Protestors Set Fire To Nepal’s Parliament

Dramatic visuals from Kathmandu capture the exact moment angry protestors defied curfew and set Nepal’s Parliament ablaze. Smoke billowed as crowds carrying Nepal’s flag rushed the iconic building, torching multiple areas. The full extent of the fire damage remains unknown amid escalating unrest.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
The dramatic visuals coming in from Kathmandu show the exact moment when the angry mob of protestors torched the parliament of Nepal. The violence that has been escalating since Monday reached its crescendo on Tuesday when protestors defied the curfew that had been imposed by the authorities and gathered together to stage the final act of the fall of Nepal’s current government.

Also Read: Nepal Finance Minister Brutally Assaulted Amid Gen-Z Unrest

The video shows a huge crowd of protestors gathered outside the iconic facade, some carrying the national flag of Nepal, rushing towards the building. Soon, white smoke billowed out of the structure, and protestors were torching different parts of the building, with some running across the garden and some on the terrace. The extent of the damage due to the fire has not been officially confirmed yet. 

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 9 September 2025 at 15:45 IST

