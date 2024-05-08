Advertisement

Istanbul: A cargo aircraft made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday due to a malfunction in its front landing gear. A video circulating on social media depicted the Boeing 767, owned by FedEx Express, using its rear landing gear before tilting its nose downward with the front part of the fuselage.

The plane was on the last leg of its flight from Paris to Istanbul when the pilots realized the front landing gear failed to open, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

A Boeing 767 freighter has landed at Istanbul Airport with an unreleased front landing gear strut. The plane, belonging to the US postal company Fedex, was on a flight from Paris. pic.twitter.com/GY3DawgiBP — Mikhail Kulakov (@mikkulakov)

No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft, said Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Turkey's transportation and infrastructure minister. The runway where the plane landed was closed off while the aircraft was being removed, he said.

Istanbul Airport operator IGA said, "The accident was taken under control without any loss of life with the immediate intervention of the İGA Istanbul Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting team (ARFF), which was ready on the runway before the controlled landing on the fuselage."

"IGA Istanbul Airport Rescue and ARFF continues its efforts to move the aircraft to a safe area and open the runway to flight traffic. Flight traffic and operations continue smoothly on all other runways, including the spare runways," it added.

This incident emerges a week following an incident where an emergency slide detached from a Delta flight shortly after departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport. Reportedly, the slide washed up near the beach house of a lawyer whose firm is suing Boeing regarding safety concerns.