Dramatic Video Shows NYPD’s Swift, Heroic Rescue Efforts After Hudson River Helicopter Crash

New York: A dramatic new video has been released showing NYPD first responders racing to rescue victims of last week’s tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River that killed a family of five visiting from Spain and the pilot.

The video, shared by the NYPD, captures intense scenes of rescue efforts. Several police boats and scuba teams can be seen rushing to the crashed helicopter, which was floating upside down near the Holland Tunnel vent tower close to New Jersey.

In one heartbreaking moment, a responder is seen performing CPR on a victim aboard a police boat. A blurred-out body is also visible on a nearby pier. The footage shows how fast and determined the NYPD was in trying to save lives.

At the time of the crash, NYPD’s diving team was already in the river, searching for a missing person from a separate incident. When the call came about the helicopter, they quickly rushed to the scene, arriving in about 8 to 10 minutes.

“We were really focused on the tail rotor and the main rotor of the helicopter,” said NYPD scuba unit officer Joseph Frevola.

Hudson River Helicopter Crash: What We Know So Far

The crash happened on April 10. The helicopter, a Bell 206L-4 Long Ranger IV, was flying with a family of tourists and a pilot. It took off from Lower Manhattan as part of a sightseeing tour. After about 18 minutes in the air, the helicopter crashed into the Hudson River.

All six people on board died. The victims were pilot Seankese Johnson, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a family from Spain Agustin Escobar, 49, a Siemens executive; his wife, Merce Montal, 39; and their children, Victor, 4, Mercedes, 8, and Agustin, 10.

The family had booked the ride with New York Helicopter Tours. The helicopter was on its eighth flight of the day. Tragically, the aircraft did not have a flight recorder, which could have helped investigators understand what went wrong.

The NYPD scuba team worked for days, diving in zero visibility conditions, recovering parts of the wreckage and other clues such as a cell phone. In total, they performed 29 dives. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says enough evidence has now been collected to continue the investigation into what caused the crash.

As CBS News reports, NYPD divers have shared details of the intense recovery mission. "That area they searched, there is nothing that's untouched," said Sgt. Thomas McLaughlin. The team used specialized technology and training to complete the complex task. "When a job like that comes over, you know what's happening. Everyone knows their part," added Det. Dennis Eddy.

The search ended on Monday, providing key evidence for the NTSB to investigate the crash's cause. Out of respect for the victims, the dive team did not discuss the remains recovered.

"You just want to do the best you can to finish the job," said Officer Anthony Melidones.