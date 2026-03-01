Drone Debris Causes Fire At Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai Says | VIDEO

Dubai: Debris from an intercepted drone led to a fire at Burj Al Arab, Dubai authorities said on Sunday following a wave of Iranian strikes triggered by the US-Israeli attack a day before. Visuals of the fire surfaced on social media, with local people claiming that the famous luxury hotel was hit.

In a statement on X, Dubai Media authorities wrote, "Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire." However, no injuries have been reported, the statement added.

Expressing caution against misleading visuals amid the already escalated situation, Dubai Media authorities' statement also added, “Authorities have urged the public not to circulate an old video of the Jebel Ali Port fire from 7 July, 2021, as it could spread misleading information. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”

After the visuals circulated on social media platforms, one person wrote, “Important reminder how quickly regional tensions spill beyond borders. Good news that there are no injuries; and equally important to rely on verified updates, not recycled footage during fast-moving events.” Another X user wrote, “Iranian Shahed Drone Strikes Burj Al Arab in Dubai Amid Escalating Retaliation Reports and viral footage indicate an Iranian drone (likely a Shahed-type kamikaze UAV) has directly impacted the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE.”

Perched on an artificial island off Dubai's coast, the 60-storey Burj Al Arab luxury hotel stands a short distance from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. This comes as the Dubai International Airport sustained damage on Saturday, with four injuries reported at the scene. “Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities,” Dubai Media authorities said in a separate statement earlier.

Dubai continues to be one of the biggest tourism and trade hubs in the Middle East with its airport being one of the world's busiest travel hubs. The Burj Al Arab hotel has long been one of the emirate’s most recognisable symbols. After it opened in 1999 on an artificial island off Jumeirah Beach, the sail-shaped tower quickly became an emblem of a city intent on projecting luxury on a global scale.