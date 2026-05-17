Drone Strike Sparks Fire Near Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

A drone strike triggered a fire in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE’s Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed on Sunday.

Officials reported no injuries, and radiological safety levels remain entirely unaffected. According to a statement from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), the facility's essential systems continue to function normally.

While the official statement did not identify who was responsible for the suspected drone strike, the UAE has recently faced multiple missile and drone attacks during the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran. Authorities have previously attributed similar incidents targeting energy facilities and maritime infrastructure to Iran.

Escalating Regional Tensions and Infrastructure Safety

The incident occurs as the UAE accelerates a new pipeline project designed to boost oil exports without relying on the Strait of Hormuz route. Following directives from Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the state-owned oil company ADNOC has been instructed to speed up construction on the project.

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Sunday’s strike marks the first time the four-reactor Barakah Nuclear Power Plant has been targeted during the US-Iran war. Situated in a remote western desert area of Abu Dhabi near the Saudi border, the $20 billion facility was built with South Korean support and became operational in 2020. It stands as the first and only operational nuclear power plant on the Arabian Peninsula.

In recent years, nuclear facilities have increasingly become entangled in conflict zones, a trend that intensified during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Throughout the current US-Iran war, Tehran has repeatedly claimed its Bushehr nuclear power plant came under attack, though the Russian-run reactor sustained no direct damage or radiological leaks.

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Stalled Talks and the Energy Crisis

This latest attack coincides with a deadlock in negotiations between the United States and Iran. Although the US halted its military strikes last month, it subsequently imposed a port blockade. In response, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor that previously handled one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies prior to the launch of US and Israeli military operations on February 28.

The resulting shipping disruptions have triggered the largest oil supply crisis in history, driving global fuel prices upward. Diplomatic efforts to end the war remain stalled after both Washington and Tehran rejected each other's latest proposals last week.

Official Statements and Safety Briefing

The Abu Dhabi Media Office detailed the emergency response in an official communication:

"Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike. No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels. All precautionary measures have been taken, and further updates will be provided as they become available."

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) added further reassurance regarding the plant's operational status:

"The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, and that all units are operating as normal."

Local authorities have urged citizens to rely strictly on verified communication channels during the situation, stating: