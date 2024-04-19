Advertisement

Dubai: Amid bad weather conditions in Dubai, IndiGo Airline issued a travel advisory on Thursday night for passengers. The Indian airline's social media platform informed flyers that flights to and from Dubai have been impacted due to recent heavy rains in the UAE's hub.

The post read, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights to/from #Dubai are impacted due to Airport restrictions and operational challenges caused by bad weather. Please keep a track of your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport."

On Wednesday, the airline cancelled all flights to and from Dubai due to Airport restrictions and operational challenges caused by bad weather and road blockages.

As heavy rain lashed the Gulf nation, the Indian Embassy in Dubai on Thursday emphasised that they are in constant touch with UAE authorities and airlines, facilitating connections between stranded Indian passengers and their families.

"We are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. -Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travellers. - Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," the Indian embassy in Dubai posted on X.