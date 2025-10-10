EAM Jaishankar Claws Into Terror Sponsor Pakistan, Highlights Cross Border Threat During Meeting With Afghan Minister Muttaqi

New Delhi: India clawed into Pakistan’s terror links during a high-profile meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, without naming Pakistan directly, made a clear reference to the destabilising role played by cross-border terrorism emanating from its territory underscoring the common threat India and Afghanistan face.

“Excellency, we have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity; however, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face,” Jaishankar said during the talks in New Delhi.

He added, “We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We appreciate your sensitivity towards India’s security concerns, your solidarity.”

This statement comes shortly after Pakistan conducted air strikes inside Afghan territory, targeting alleged Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts.

India Reaffirms Strong Support to Afghanistan

Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing commitment to Afghanistan’s development and stability, announcing a series of new aid initiatives and upgrades to diplomatic engagement.

“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience,” the minister said.

India Announces Reestablishment of Embassy In Kabul

India also announced the reestablishment of its Embassy in Kabul and full diplomatic ties with the Taliban-led government of Afghanistan.