EAM Jaishankar Holds Series of High-Level Meetings with UK, Egypt and European Leaders at Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE | Image: Republic

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from the UK, Egypt and several European nations on the sidelines of the 16th Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE, underscoring India’s continued diplomatic outreach with key global partners.

Jaishankar met UK Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary David Lammy during the forum, highlighting sustained high-level engagement between India and the UK. Sharing details on X, the EAM said, “Good to see UK DPM David Lammy on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025.”

The External Affairs Minister also interacted with Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr Badr Abdelatty. Posting about the meeting, Jaishankar said, “Nice to catch up with FM Dr Badr Abdelatty of Egypt at Sir Bani Yas Forum.”

In addition, Jaishankar met several European leaders, including Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braze. “Great to be with European colleagues DPM & FM Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg, DPM & FM Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland and FM Baiba Braze of Latvia,” he said in a post on X.

The External Affairs Minister is in the UAE to attend the 16th edition of the Sir Bani Yas Forum, being held from December 12 to 14 in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi. The annual high-level forum brings together senior leaders, policymakers and global experts to deliberate on major regional and international issues, with a focus on peace, security and economic cooperation.

Leaders from the Gulf and Arab world, as well as from Europe and Asia, are participating in the forum. Among those attending are Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popsoi, Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kompos, Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.