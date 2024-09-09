sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:43 IST, September 9th 2024

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Russian Counterpart Lavrov in Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here in the Saudi capital, days after President Vladimir Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch over the Ukraine conflict.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
EAM S Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar | Image: ANI
