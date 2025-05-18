EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Netherlands, Denmark and Germany From May 19-24, Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties With Counterparts

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.

His visit to the three countries will commence on May 19 and conclude on May 24.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs has stated the purpose behind the EAM's visit to these countries.

According to the press release, Dr. Jaishankar will meet with the leadership of the three nations and hold discussions with his counterparts.